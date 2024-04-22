Indonesian Railway Department Corrects Death Toll In Sunday's Train-bus Collision
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 12:10 PM
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A local railway department on Monday corrected the number of death toll in a train-bus collision in South Sumatra province of Indonesia to one victim.
"After confirming with the regional hospital handling the traffic accident, there was one fatality," said Azhar Zaki Assjari, public relations manager of the local railway department PT KAI Divre IV Tanjung Karang.
At around 1:10 p.m. local time on Sunday, a train bumped into a bus at a crossing in East Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra province. Assjari said five people were killed in the accident in a written statement later that day. He apologized for the error.
