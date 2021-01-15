UrduPoint.com
Indonesian Red Cross Working 'Double Time' To Assist Sulawesi Earthquake Victims

Fri 15th January 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Teams from the Indonesian Red Cross Society are working "double time" to help the injured survivors of a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Sulawesi island early Friday, killing dozens, Secretary General Sudirman Said stated.

"These hours are critical for saving lives. We are working double time to help injured survivors, keep them safe from COVID-19 and provide relief to the thousands who have been displaced from their homes." Said stated in a press release published by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Rescue groups worked throughout the night to locate people trapped within the rubble, and the Indonesian Red Cross Society is rapidly delivering critical medical and relief supplies, according to the press release.

The earthquake, which hit in the early hours of Friday morning, caused significant damage in the city of Mamuju, located in West Sulawesi province.

At least 34 people have been confirmed dead and hundreds more were injured in the quake, according to the National Agency for Disaster Management.

A massive 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island back in 2004, triggering a tsunami that killed more than 220,000 people.

