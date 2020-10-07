Indonesian Rescue Agency Says No Progress in Search for 12 Missing Fishermen Near Bali

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The search and rescue operation to find a fishing boat with 12 people aboard that went missing near Bali has so far yielded no results, the Indonesian National Search And Rescue Agency said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Xinhua news agency reported that contact with the ship was lost near Bali and a rescue operation was underway.

According to the agency's Bali branch, the operation that started on Tuesday is ongoing but has so far produced no real result.

The boat reportedly went into the sea on Monday. Later, at 9 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT), the ship's captain contacted the coast to report an issue with overboard water but did not request help saying only that the crew was handling the problem on its own. But on Tuesday, the boat did not make contact, prompting the rescue operation.

The rescue team consists of a vessel with 28 crew members and a helicopter. The rescuers have no leads except for the vessels' last known coordinates.