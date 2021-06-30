UrduPoint.com
Indonesian Rescuers Search For 11 People Missing After Ferry Sinks Off Bali - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Indonesian Rescuers Search for 11 People Missing After Ferry Sinks Off Bali - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Indonesian rescuers and sailors continue to search for people missing after the sinking of passenger ferry KMP Yunice at a ferry pier on the island of Bali, the Coconuts Bali news website reported on Wednesday.

According to the website, there were eleven people on the list of missing persons on Wednesday morning, and at least seven people have died.

The Bali Search and Rescue Agency said that the KMP Yunice had 57 people on board. The ferry headed for Bali's port from East Java, Indonesia, on Tuesday evening.

The accident reportedly occurred when the ferry tried to stop at the port, but was swept away by tides, and tipped over to the side before it sank.

Shipwrecks are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are a popular mode of transport. In 2018, a ferry with about 200 people on board sank in a deep volcanic crater lake in North Sumatra province, leading to the death of 167 people.

