UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Scouts Trek Flood Death Toll Rises To Eight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 04:20 PM

Indonesian scouts trek flood death toll rises to eight

The death toll from a flash flood which hit a large group of students trekking along a river in Indonesia rose to eight Saturday, officials said as rescuers searched for two still missing

Yogyakarta, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :The death toll from a flash flood which hit a large group of students trekking along a river in Indonesia rose to eight Saturday, officials said as rescuers searched for two still missing.

Two dozen students from the group of 249 scouts were injured and taken to hospital after being hit by the flood while trekking along the Sempor river near Indonesia's cultural capital Yogyakarta on Friday. Rescuers found six bodies on Friday afternoon.

"Today's search will take place until 17:30, but it all depends on the weather conditions," Yogyakarta search and rescue agency spokesman Pipit Eriyanto told AFP on Saturday.

The students were from local school scout clubs. The dead were all female students aged between 12 and 15.

River trekking is banned for children and teenagers during the rainy season, National Disaster Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said.

The police have launched an investigation for possible negligence in the deadly incident. At least six teachers were questioned on Saturday.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Weather Police Flood Yogyakarta Indonesia All From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa accuses P ..

57 seconds ago

Online voting for SGCA’s ‘The Voice of the Peo ..

36 minutes ago

Kitchen gardening vital to meet nutritional requir ..

1 minute ago

Mini sports complex approved for tehsil Shujabad

1 minute ago

Five milk sellers arrested, seven shops sealed in ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Reaches 34 - Health ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.