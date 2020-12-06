Indonesian Social Affairs Minister Detained Over Role in COVID-19 Relief Fraud -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Indonesian Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara has been detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on the suspicion of being involved in a million-dollar corruption scheme related to the distribution of staple foods packages among the residents of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, who were affected by the pandemic, the Jakarta Globe newspaper reported on Sunday.

The KPK chairman, Firli Bahuri, told the Indonesian media that the minister and his two accomplices were suspected of receiving bribes from the companies that were selected by the ministry to procure staple foods for the social program implemented in Jakarta to assist its residents in need.

According to the commission chairman, from May to November, the suspects and the companies negotiated the deal, according to which the minister received 10,000 Indonesian rupiahs for each 300,000 Indonesian rupiahs worth food package.

This scheme allegedly allowed Juliari Batubara and his accomplices to receive 17 billion Indonesian rupiahs ($1.2 million).

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told the media that he would never protect anyone engaged in corruption cases, and expressed his support for the efforts taken to eradicate corruption.

"I will never offer my protection to anyone committed of corruption and we all believe that the KPK is working transparently and professionally. The government consistently supports all efforts to eradicate and prevent corruption," the president said as quoted by the media.

The Jakarta Globe added that this is the fourth minister to be detained in a corruption case since Joko Widodo assumed the presidential post in 2014.