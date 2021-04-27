Indonesian Submarine KRI Nanggala-402 Possibly Sunk by Underwater Wave - Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala-402 could have sunk due to a strong underwater wave, Rear Admiral Iwan Isnurwanto said on Tuesday.

"If we are hit by an internal wave (coming from above), that would be nature we are up against. We would be dragged by the waves, sending us to a quick descent.

No one can fight nature," Isnurwanto said at a media briefing, as quoted by the Strait Times newspaper, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

The submarine lost contact with the Indonesian navy last week after a training drill near Bali. It was discovered by the navy on Sunday, confirming the death of the entire 53-strong crew.

KRI Nanggala-402 was one of the five submarines in service of the country's navy. It is said to have been upgraded ten years ago.