Indonesian Top Diplomat Off For UN General Assembly

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:26 PM

Indonesian top diplomat off for UN General Assembly

The Indonesian foreign minister flew to New York on Wednesday to attend the UN General Assembly on the continuing conflict in Palestine

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Indonesian foreign minister flew to New York on Wednesday to attend the UN General Assembly on the continuing conflict in Palestine.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi left Jakarta early in the morning to attend the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Teuku Faizasyah, said.

"Her Primary purpose is to participate in the General Assembly Joint Debate under agenda items 37 [Middle East Situation] and 38 [Palestine Question)," he told Anadolu Agency.

Faizasyah said Retno will also seek support from other countries for Palestine.

The Indonesian ambassador in New York is giving final touches on her sideline meetings.

Aside from condemning Israel's attacks on unarmed Palestinians, Indonesia has made several diplomatic attempts to de-escalate tensions in the middle East.

Indonesia is also pushing for a special meeting of the UN Human Rights Council to discuss the crisis.

With two more Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, the death toll has risen to 221 civilians, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Among those killed were 63 children and 36 women.

Besides that, 1,530 people have been injured as a result of Israel's continuing attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10.

A total of 12 Israelis were also killed in rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

