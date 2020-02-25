UrduPoint.com
Indonesian Trade Minister Expected To Visit Moscow In April - Trade Attache

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:42 PM

Indonesian Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto is expected to pay a working visit to Moscow in April, during which he will also participate in the business forum co-hosted by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the trade attache for the Indonesian embassy in Moscow, Farid Amir, told Sputnik on Tuesday

"The planned visit of the Indonesian Trade Minister [Suparmanto] will take place as part of the implementation of the memorandum of cooperation between Indonesia and the EEC [European Economic Community]. During the visit, the Minister will take part in the business forum of Indonesia and the EAEU," Amir said.

Indonesia signed a memorandum of cooperation with the EAEU in October, taking the first step toward a free trade agreement.

