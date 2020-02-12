UrduPoint.com
Indonesian Trade Minister Expected To Visit Russia In March For FTA Talks - Diplomat

Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:34 PM

Indonesian Minister of Trade Agus Suparmanto is expected to visit Russia in March in a bid to speed up a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, Indonesia's Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi told Sputnik in an interview

Indonesia signed a memorandum of cooperation last year making the first step toward a free trade agreement, but it is still subject to high tariffs as it has not signed the FTA itself, the ambassador said.

"We expect next month, in March, our trade minister will come here to discuss further about the possibility to speed up the agreement on FTA between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union.

This is I think something that we are waiting for," the diplomat said.

As regards the trade between Russia and Indonesia, the two countries are not competitors, the diplomat said.

"The positive thing is the growing interest from Indonesia to import wheat. We need wheat because we don't grow wheat. On the other side, Russia is our biggest export [destination] of the palm oil. So we need each other," the diplomat added.

Trade is an important topic for bilateral discussions, but the two countries have a lot to discuss regarding energy as well � Russia's nuclear agency Rosatom and Indonesia's National Nuclear Energy Agency Batan have a close relationship, the ambassador said.

