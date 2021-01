(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi on Saturday said that there were 65 people aboard the crashed Sriwijaya Air plane, media reported.

According to the Detik news outlet, the Boeing 737-500 was carrying 53 passengers and 12 crew members in total when it took off from Jakarta.