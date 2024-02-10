Open Menu

Indonesian Tribe Shuns Political Campaigning

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Kanekes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) In forests a few hours' drive from Indonesia's capital, there will be no presidential election campaigning by an Indigenous tribe that cares little for the outside world.

The Baduy, a community of around 16,000 people, subscribes to an ancient ancestral faith that venerates spirits and the power of nature.

Their customs dictate that they must also reject technology and other trappings of modern life.

There is an inner circle of the tribe whose members are regarded as the most pure, are cut off from the outside world, and live off nature.

The outer circle allows some limited technology, visitors and commerce, but the Baduy living there are still largely cut off from the rest of Indonesian society.

Their life on the periphery of modern Indonesia has created a complex phenomenon for election authorities ahead of Wednesday's national elections.

Some members of the Baduy tribe's outer circle will vote in Wednesday's presidential and legislative elections, although they have little information to base their votes.

"Campaigning or (displaying) banners in the Baduy, that is prohibited. And then supporting... that is forbidden," Emen, a 43-year-old farmer in Kanekes village who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.

"So, in the Baduy, it is normal so far. It's like there is no election."

Emen said he did not follow the recent presidential and vice presidential debates and said he only knew the candidates' Names from his neighbours.

Kanekes village head Saija said Baduy tribespeople were banned from promoting candidates to prevent discord between tribe members.

"The Baduy people love peace, no violence, no fights. When the election is carried out, don't let it cause division," said Saija.

