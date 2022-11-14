UrduPoint.com

Indonesian, US Presidents Meet In Bali Ahead Of G20 Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Indonesian, US Presidents Meet in Bali Ahead of G20 Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Indonesia's President Joko Widodo hosted US President Joe Biden for bilateral talks in Bali on Monday ahead of the G20 summit.

"President Biden congratulated Indonesia on a successful G20 and G20 Presidency and expressed support for Indonesia's leadership in the Indo-Pacific as the world's third largest democracy and a strong proponent of the international rules-based order," the White House said in a readout.

The leaders discussed ways to strengthen their strategic partnership and Indonesia's upcoming 2023 chairmanship of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Biden said the US remained committed to "ASEAN centrality" and its outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

Indonesian news agency Antara reported that the meeting was the first of several bilateral events on President Widodo's agenda. It took place a day before G20 leaders descend on the island for a two-day summit.

