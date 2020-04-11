Indonesian Volcano Anak Krakatau Erupts Twice, Rumble Heard in Nearby Jakarta

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano erupted twice late on Friday and sent a 500-meter-high column of smoke and ash into the air, the country's volcanology center said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano erupted twice late on Friday and sent a 500-meter-high column of smoke and ash into the air, the country's volcanology center said.

According to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation's (PVMBG), one short burst sent ash flying 200 meters and was followed by a longer eruption into Saturday morning.

"PVMBG monitoring shows that the eruption continued until Saturday morning at 5:44 Western Indonesian Time [22:44 GMT]," the head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency's (BNPB) data, information and communication center, Agus Wibowo, said in a statement on Saturday.

BNPB's Anak-Krakatau monitoring team said that volcanic activity has stopped but the status remained at alert, the statement went on to say.

Indonesian news site Jakarta Post said that residents of the larger metropolitan area surrounding the capital city Jakarta said they heard a rumble.

Experts said residents may have heard echoes from the eruption because Jakarta was on partial lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, which may have decreased urban sound pollution, the newspaper reported.

Coincidentally, the lockdown went into effect Friday hours before the eruption.

PVMBG chief Kasbani said that the eruption was relatively small compared to eruptions in the past and there was no indication that intensity will increase.

"[The eruption is] still within the expected level for a disaster-prone area, Jakarta Post reported.

"Continued eruptions could potentially occur, but there has been no detection of volcanic activity that could lead to greater eruption intensity," Kasbani said, according to the Post.

Eruptions in December 2018 and January 2019 caused tsunamis to ripple throughout the area, hitting the Lampung and Banten provinces and killing 430 people.

The Krakatau volcano eruption of 1883 remains among the most powerful in recorded history and led to global temperatures decreasing by one degree due to the ash clouds that enveloped the globe. Over 36,000 people died from the eruption which also changed the geography of the region.

Anak Krakatau is Indonesian for "son of Krakatau" emerged from the remnants of the destroyed island volcano in 1927 and has been growing ever since.