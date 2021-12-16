UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Volcano Erupts Again, Spewing Ash Cloud

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 04:32 PM

Indonesian volcano erupts again, spewing ash cloud

Indonesia's mount Semeru erupted twice Thursday, belching a massive column of ash into the sky followed by a flow of lava that sent hundreds of rescuers fleeing in panic

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Indonesia's mount Semeru erupted twice Thursday, belching a massive column of ash into the sky followed by a flow of lava that sent hundreds of rescuers fleeing in panic.

The highest mountain on the island of Java erupted earlier this month, killing at least 48 and leaving a dozen people missing.

Rescuers were digging through the mud and volcanic debris when ash -- which reached 4.5 kilometres from the peak -- and lava flow from the latest twin eruptions forced them to suspend the mission.

"It is too dangerous for rescuers to continue," rescuer Saiful Hasan told AFP, explaining rain had sped up the flow of lava to the villages.

No casualties or injuries were immediately reported, as rescuers said villages had been evacuated earlier.

But the collapse of the lava dome after the earlier eruption may mean that Semeru will spew volcanic materials more frequently, Hasan said.

"Not to mention that we are now in the rainy season that could trigger a spill from the crater," he added.

Thursday was supposed to be the last search day, but the operation might be extended further.

The December 4 disaster left entire streets filled with mud and ash, swallowing homes and vehicles, with nearly 10,000 people seeking refuge.

Related Topics

Vehicles May December From

Recent Stories

Health expert warns to take precautions against se ..

Health expert warns to take precautions against seasonal flu to avert twindemic

22 seconds ago
 Chinese, Pakistani students display paintings to c ..

Chinese, Pakistani students display paintings to celebrate 70 years of friendshi ..

24 seconds ago
 25 stockists held in crackdown

25 stockists held in crackdown

25 seconds ago
 European stores pull products linked to Brazil def ..

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

23 minutes ago
 State land worth Rs 5m retrieved

State land worth Rs 5m retrieved

23 minutes ago
 Tehsil chairman candidate for maximum welfare work ..

Tehsil chairman candidate for maximum welfare works if elected

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.