Indonesian Volcano Shoots Pillar of Ashes Up to Over 6,500 Meters - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The Sinabung volcano located on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has spewed ashes up to 6,561 meters in the sky, the Antara news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Sinabung Volcano Observation Post of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

According to the news agency, locals and visitors are advised to wear masks outdoor to mitigate negative effects of volcanic ash in the air and prohibited from approaching the volcano within a 1.8-mile radius of the summit, as well as a 3.1-mile radius in the southeast sectors and a 2.4-mile radius in the northeast sectors.

In 2010, Sinabung erupted for the first time after 400 years of dormancy. The volcano has been active since then.

Indonesia is a part of the so-called Ring of Fire, a large tectonic fault in the Pacific Ocean which causes powerful earthquakes and eruptions in the region.