Indonesians drill for disaster before tsunami anniversary

Banda Aceh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Hundreds of Indonesians fled for higher ground Wednesday as they ran through disaster drills in the region worst hit by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami ahead of its 20th anniversary next month.

Children burst down the stairs in a rush for safety from the second floor of a school near Aceh's provincial capital Banda Aceh, where more than 60,000 were killed in the tsunami.

As school bells rang out, dozens of children ran into the road covering their heads, following marked escape routes as volunteers shouted "evacuate".

"With exercises, we can prevent, rather than cure," said 34-year-old participant and local village official Rizky Firmansyah.

"It's better like that I think, because it's better for us to anticipate than to have things that we don't want to happen."

The drills simulated a repeat of the magnitude 9.2 earthquake which struck off the west coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on December 26, 2004, sparking giant waves that killed over 200,000 people in 14 countries.

The UN-organised drills saw hundreds of students and volunteers run to safe houses, including one four-storeys high, when the mock quake struck.