Indonesians Embrace Return Of Plundered Treasure From The Dutch
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) In the mid-19th century, Dutch colonial officials climbing an Indonesian volcano spotted an ancient statue meant to serve as protection against misfortune, looted it, and took it to the Netherlands.
Today, the volcanic rock likeness of the Hindu god Ganesha, bearing four arms and the head of an elephant, stands tall inside Indonesia's National Museum in the capital Jakarta.
The country is repatriating hundreds of similarly pillaged treasures, reclaiming parts of its history lost to looting under its former colonial ruler from the late 17th century to independence in 1945.
"We fully support it because it is part of preserving our culture," said 23-year-old banker Devi Aristya Nurhidayanti, standing in front of the Ganesha statue.
"Nowadays, not many people are aware of the history. Hopefully, through efforts like this, more people will learn that this is part of our heritage."
The effort is part of a global restitution movement for goods plundered from the Global South, where heritage workers are preparing to bring back pieces missing from their colonial pasts, which could take decades.
As of mid-December, 828 cultural items have been returned to Indonesia from the Netherlands, according to the Indonesian Heritage Agency.
They represent a mosaic of tradition, culture and craftsmanship from across the Southeast Asian archipelago nation -- from coins and jewellery to textiles and weapons.
The Netherlands government has pledged to return cultural artefacts stolen during more than three centuries of Dutch control, based on a 2020 recommendation from a government advisory committee.
One cabinet minister has said the items should have never been taken.
- 'Spiritual effort' -
Indonesia's strong diplomatic ties with the Dutch played a key role in negotiations, starting with a 2017 cultural agreement, according to I Gusti Agung Wesaka Puja, head of the Indonesian Collection Repatriation Team in the Netherlands.
"The significance of this is to demonstrate to the international community that Indonesia is capable of having these objects returned," he told AFP.
"This counters sceptics who claim Indonesia lacks the capacity to preserve such valuable heritage."
Among the items returned are three other Hindu-Buddhist sculptures depicting deities taken from a 13th-century temple compound in the Singosari kingdom located near the active Mount Semeru volcano on Indonesia's main island of Java.
The standing Ganesha is one of only a few in the world, said East Java-based archaeologist Dwi Cahyono.
"This standing position symbolises vigilance against danger," he told AFP.
So its repatriation is a "spiritual effort to calm the wrath of disasters in Indonesia", which sits on the Pacific's earthquake-prone Ring of Fire.
Thousands of stolen cultural items are believed to remain abroad in the Netherlands and other countries, with more research needed to bring them home.
While no further repatriations from the Dutch are slated, Dwi hopes to see more works making their way back in the coming years.
"I still look forward to the return of more assets, and this remains a priority, as these objects are crucial to strengthening our cultural heritage," he said.
- 'Temples were empty' -
There is also a debate about what Indonesia should do with the artefacts and how to deliver them to the Indonesian people when they return -- through displays or returning them to their original locations.
"What meaning do we want to present to the people?" asked archaeologist Irmawati Marwoto from the University of Indonesia.
"The museum must... present these objects to the public in a meaningful way and enhance knowledge about them."
The expert argued the country's museums must be prepared for the storage of the treasures "before requesting the return of more across the world", because of fears that items won't be properly maintained.
Minister of Culture Fadli Zon has said the government plans to upgrade and standardise Indonesia's museums, securing them from natural disasters, but has not provided details.
For Catur Puji Harsono, a history enthusiast from Central Java, any form of the statues being returned to their original sites, including replicas, would make him happy.
"When I was a child, I loved visiting the temple compounds. But unfortunately, the temples were often empty," the 32-year-old said, showing his two sons the newly repatriated artefacts in the national museum.
"Having that memory again is important. It reminds us of the identity of the Indonesian nation."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024
Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..
UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..
European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24
English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row
Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking higher
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission
Ethiopian Prime Minister opens UAE-built orphanage in Oromia Region
Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table4 minutes ago
-
Arahmaiani: the Indonesian artist with a thousand lives4 minutes ago
-
Amazon says US strike caused 'no disruptions'4 minutes ago
-
Court rules against El Salvador in controversial abortion case5 minutes ago
-
Indonesians embrace return of plundered treasure from the Dutch5 minutes ago
-
Scientists observe 'negative time' in quantum experiments5 minutes ago
-
Reijnders gifts ailing Milan festive cheer at Verona5 minutes ago
-
Tien sets-up all-American NextGen semi-final duel14 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results14 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result15 minutes ago
-
Saudi man arrested after Magdeburg attack: state premier15 minutes ago
-
Suspected car 'attack' on German Christmas market injures up to 808 hours ago