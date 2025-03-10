Indonesians Seek Escape As Anger Rises Over Quality Of Life
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 01:50 PM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Indonesian private tutor Patricia has been learning German for two years, armed with a dream of leaving for Europe and driven by a lack of opportunities, economic stagnation and little hope at home.
She is one of thousands of Indonesians on social media promoting a popular hashtag that translates as "let's just escape for now".
Anger at the quality of life in Southeast Asia's biggest economy -- a nation of 280 million known for pervasive corruption and nepotism -- has stirred student protests and driven young and middle-aged professionals to seek jobs abroad.
"After working for so many years, my income remains about the same... meanwhile my needs are increasing," said the 39-year-old in the capital Jakarta, who declined to give her last name.
"I don't own a house or car... if I keep working like this, it will probably never be enough."
In the last month, the hashtag has picked up steam. It has racked up thousands of mentions and reached more than 65 million accounts on X, formerly Twitter, analytics firm Brand24 said.
The outpouring has coincided with student-led protests against wide-ranging government budget cuts by new President Prabowo Subianto.
Savings have been channelled into a new multi-billion-dollar sovereign wealth fund -- that reports to the ex-general.
- 'Want to fight' -
There were nearly 7.5 million unemployed people in Indonesia, according to the latest figures from the country's statistics agency, dating to August 2024.
That has stoked anger against a perceived poor quality of life, as the divide between the emerging nation's rich and poor grows wider and the middle class is squeezed.
"After many strange policies and the change of president, I have shifted to feeling like I have to move abroad. It has become a Primary necessity," said Chyntia Utami, a 26-year-old tech worker in Jakarta.
"I really feel it. I don't get social assistance, and I have limited money to spend. Working is just about surviving day by day, month by month, not working with passion."
Some Indonesians are taking more physically demanding jobs abroad to escape.
Randy Christian Saputra, 25, left an office job at a multinational consulting firm to do manual labour on a tomato farm in Australia.
"I'm tired of the system in Indonesia. If we look abroad, they usually have a better system," he said.
Poor living standards in the megacity Jakarta encourage others to leave.
"The longer I stay in Jakarta, the harder it is because of pollution or traffic jams. It has more to do with the living standard," said Favian Amrullah, a 27-year-old software engineer, who is leaving for a tech startup in Amsterdam in April.
"I am exhausted, and feeling hopeless."
Some foreign companies are trying to capitalise on the trend, including Japanese recruitment firms posting online seeking to attract the most talented.
Experts said social media offers Indonesians an outlet where they feel heard.
"This showed the public's emotion," said Ika Karlina Idris, associate professor at Monash University Indonesia.
She said the hashtag highlighted "the public's concerns about jobs and nepotism" as well as at "haphazard public policies".
- 'Don't come back' -
The uproar sparked criticism from some government ministers. One even told those who wish to leave should not return.
"Just run away, if necessary, don't come back," Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer told a reporter last month.
He did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.
Pro-Prabowo influencers have also spread disinformation, aiming to undermine the credibility of protesters.
In recent weeks, AFP's Fact Check team found more than a dozen TikTok videos pushing the baseless claim that student protesters are "paid", which attracted more than eight million views.
Pro-government and pro-Prabowo content creators then posted reaction videos amplifying the misinformation on YouTube and TikTok, garnering more than two million views, AFP Fact Check found.
Patricia remains undeterred, applying for a volunteer post in Germany in the hope she can find a paid job once there.
"I want to fight there for a better job, life, a better income," she said. "When I have a place there... no, I won't be returning to Indonesia."
Recent Stories
Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..
TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025
Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD
International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..
Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership
Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US
Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?
GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..
Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen
Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering strong investor returns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
Indonesians seek escape as anger rises over quality of life6 minutes ago
-
Muslim Americans using iftars to unify community, address important issues56 minutes ago
-
'Quite sad': Renters turn to lottery in Spain's housing crisis1 hour ago
-
Scientists say Trump cuts threaten climate research, public safety1 hour ago
-
Russian disinformation 'infects' AI chatbots, researchers warn1 hour ago
-
Texas tech boom: Silicon Valley's southern outpost rises1 hour ago
-
Rwanda businesses pay price for DR Congo conflict2 hours ago
-
Ramazan in Madinah: Neighborhood stalls bring heritage to life2 hours ago
-
Greenland's homeless left behind as Arctic island modernises2 hours ago
-
Israeli negotiators head to Qatar for Gaza truce talks2 hours ago
-
Opium farming takes root in Myanmar's war-wracked landscape2 hours ago
-
Trump declines to rule out 2025 US recession2 hours ago