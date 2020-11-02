MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Hundreds of Indonesian citizens have staged a protest outside the French embassy in Jakarta after French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would not oppose the publication of controversial cartoons depicting the Islamic prophet Mohammad, the Indonesian news portal Antara reports on Monday.

According to the portal, the islam Defenders Front and 212 Alumni Brotherhood movements led the protest outside the embassy. The demonstrators called on the Indonesian government to sever diplomatic ties with France following Macron's comments.

Muslims across the world have staged anti-France protests after Macron stated that he would not condemn the publication of controversial caricatures in the interests of free speech.

The French president has pledged to get tougher on radical Islam following the October beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty near Paris. Paty was murdered by a man of Chechen origin after he reportedly showed caricatures depicting the Islamic prophet in a class.

In the wake of Macron's comments, three people were killed in the French city of Nice in a knife attack at a church on Thursday.

The controversial French satire magazine, Charlie Hebdo, has also published cartoons depicting the prophet Mohammad. In 2015, Islamist terrorists launched an attack on the magazine's office in Paris, killing 12 people.