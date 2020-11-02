UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesians Stage Protest At French Embassy Over Macron's Support For Mohammad Cartoons

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:50 PM

Indonesians Stage Protest at French Embassy Over Macron's Support for Mohammad Cartoons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Hundreds of Indonesian citizens have staged a protest outside the French embassy in Jakarta after French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would not oppose the publication of controversial cartoons depicting the Islamic prophet Mohammad, the Indonesian news portal Antara reports on Monday.

According to the portal, the islam Defenders Front and 212 Alumni Brotherhood movements led the protest outside the embassy. The demonstrators called on the Indonesian government to sever diplomatic ties with France following Macron's comments.

Muslims across the world have staged anti-France protests after Macron stated that he would not condemn the publication of controversial caricatures in the interests of free speech.

The French president has pledged to get tougher on radical Islam following the October beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty near Paris. Paty was murdered by a man of Chechen origin after he reportedly showed caricatures depicting the Islamic prophet in a class.

In the wake of Macron's comments, three people were killed in the French city of Nice in a knife attack at a church on Thursday.

The controversial French satire magazine, Charlie Hebdo, has also published cartoons depicting the prophet Mohammad. In 2015, Islamist terrorists launched an attack on the magazine's office in Paris, killing 12 people.

Related Topics

Attack Protest World France Nice Paris Jakarta Man October 2015 Church Government

Recent Stories

DoH receives over 206 scientific research projects ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

56 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

1 hour ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

1 hour ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.