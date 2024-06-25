Open Menu

Indonesia's All-girl Muslim Metal Band Heads To Glastonbury

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Indonesia's all-girl Muslim metal band heads to Glastonbury

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) When three Indonesian teen girls formed a metal band 10 years ago to sing about gender equality and peace over bone-crunching guitars and drums, they could scarcely have dreamed of one day playing at Glastonbury.

Yet, a decade later, Voice of Baceprot's three Muslim women will become the first band from Indonesia to perform at the world-famous festival in Britain this week, where the headliners include Coldplay and Dua Lipa.

Their set will mark the latest highlight in a wild career that has seen Firda Kurnia (guitar and vocals), Widi Rahmawati (bass) and Euis Siti Aisah (drums) amass a huge fanbase while challenging gender stereotypes in male-dominated Indonesian society.

"Honestly, Glastonbury is not on our wishlist because we feel like it is too high a dream," Euis, 24, told AFP.

"(I am) half in disbelief.

That is why we keep checking whether it is the official Glastonbury or if someone pranked us."

Voice of Baceprot rose from humble beginnings in a village near the West Javan city of Garut.

They won fans with their raucous Rage Against the Machine covers -- the word "baceprot" means noisy in Sundanese, an Indonesian traditional language -- and also won fans with their original material.

Then came wider international attention, including plaudits from some superstars. Red Hot Chilli Peppers bassist Flea once tweeted that he was "so down with Voice of Baceprot".

And while the group has previously played in the United States and Europe -- including at the famous Wacken metal festival in Germany -- there are nerves ahead of Glastonbury.

"Hopefully my nervousness is a reminder for me to be more prepared," said Euis.

Related Topics

Europe Germany Indonesia United States Women Muslim From Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

55 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

1 hour ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

10 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

10 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

10 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

10 hours ago
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

11 hours ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

11 hours ago
 Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

11 hours ago
 All parties will have to come on one page for peac ..

All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove

11 hours ago
 Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapon ..

Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims

11 hours ago
 Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock ..

Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors

11 hours ago

More Stories From World