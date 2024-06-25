Indonesia's All-girl Muslim Metal Band Heads To Glastonbury
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) When three Indonesian teen girls formed a metal band 10 years ago to sing about gender equality and peace over bone-crunching guitars and drums, they could scarcely have dreamed of one day playing at Glastonbury.
Yet, a decade later, Voice of Baceprot's three Muslim women will become the first band from Indonesia to perform at the world-famous festival in Britain this week, where the headliners include Coldplay and Dua Lipa.
Their set will mark the latest highlight in a wild career that has seen Firda Kurnia (guitar and vocals), Widi Rahmawati (bass) and Euis Siti Aisah (drums) amass a huge fanbase while challenging gender stereotypes in male-dominated Indonesian society.
"Honestly, Glastonbury is not on our wishlist because we feel like it is too high a dream," Euis, 24, told AFP.
"(I am) half in disbelief.
That is why we keep checking whether it is the official Glastonbury or if someone pranked us."
Voice of Baceprot rose from humble beginnings in a village near the West Javan city of Garut.
They won fans with their raucous Rage Against the Machine covers -- the word "baceprot" means noisy in Sundanese, an Indonesian traditional language -- and also won fans with their original material.
Then came wider international attention, including plaudits from some superstars. Red Hot Chilli Peppers bassist Flea once tweeted that he was "so down with Voice of Baceprot".
And while the group has previously played in the United States and Europe -- including at the famous Wacken metal festival in Germany -- there are nerves ahead of Glastonbury.
"Hopefully my nervousness is a reminder for me to be more prepared," said Euis.
