UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's Annual Inflation Edges Down To Lowest In 20 Years In June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:28 AM

Indonesia's annual inflation edges down to lowest in 20 years in June

The consumer price index in June logged the lowest level since May 2000 as the novel corona-virus pandemic stretched deep the country's economy and depressed demands

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):The consumer price index in June logged the lowest level since May 2000 as the novel corona-virus pandemic stretched deep the country's economy and depressed demands.

The National Agency of Statistics on Wednesday announced that the inflation steeply dropped by 1.96 percent in June on the yearly basis compared with 2.19 percent in May.

The core inflation, exempting administered prices and volatile prices, slipped 2.26 percent in June on the yearly basis from 2.65 percent in May, the agency's head Kecuk Suhariyanto noted.

However, on the monthly basis, the inflation ticked up 0.18 percent in June from 0.07 percent in May, Suhariyanto added.

The official pointed out that the virus pandemic had changed the pattern of the monthly inflation in June following the Islamic festivity which fell in May.

"In the previous years, the peak of the inflation took place during the Islamic fasting month which was ended with the festivity.

But the pattern did not happen this year," said Suhariyanto.

Demands of goods and fashion products usually leap when the world's largest Muslim country, Indonesia, celebrates the Eid al-Fitr festivity.

Indonesia first reported the COVID-19 cases in March, followed by the implementation of partial lock-downs along with physical distancing policy, halting public mobility and household spending.

In April the annual inflation slowed to 2.67 percent from 2.96 percent in March, according to data from the agency.

Due to the low inflation, the central bank, Bank Indonesia, was expected to make a further loosening stride.

Heading to a new normal scenario, Indonesia has gradually reopened the economy and restored activities in the tourism sector under tight health protocols.

Related Topics

World Bank Price Indonesia March April May June Muslim From

Recent Stories

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

46 minutes ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

46 minutes ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

46 minutes ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

2 hours ago

DoH employs mathematical model to address foreseea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.