Indonesia's Anti-corruption Agency Arrests 109 Graft Suspects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:34 PM

Indonesia's anti-corruption agency arrests 109 graft suspects

Indonesia's anti-graft agency, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), arrested 109 suspects this year, Nawawi Pomolango, the agency's deputy chairman said on Wednesday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Indonesia's anti-graft agency, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), arrested 109 suspects this year, Nawawi Pomolango, the agency's deputy chairman said on Wednesday.

"This year, the KPK named 109 people suspects from a total of 91 investigation warrants that we issued," Pomolango told a virtual press conference.

Among the suspects detained were two ministers in the government of President Joko Widodo. Pomolango said that his agency has put 10 bribery suspects on the most-wanted list, and of them seven are still at large, adding that the KPK is still making various efforts to arrest them.

