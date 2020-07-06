UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's Bali To Welcome International Tourists In September

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:44 PM

Indonesia's Bali to welcome international tourists in September

Indonesia's holiday island of Bali is planning to welcome international tourists in September following the decision of the country's government to suspend entries of foreigners into the archipelagic nation for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Indonesia's holiday island of Bali is planning to welcome international tourists in September following the decision of the country's government to suspend entries of foreigners into the archipelagic nation for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan was announced by Bali governor Wayan Koster after participating in a Balinese Hindu ceremony on Sunday.

Interviewed by local media, he explained that his administration has developed a three-stage plan to reopen activities in the exotic tourist destination in compliance with 'new normal' policies.

At the first stage, which will start on July 9, people working in several particular sectors in the Bali province will be allowed to resume activities, Koster said.

He added that these sectors include those on bureaucracy, health, culture and religion, finance, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), manufacturing, trading, logistics, transportation, plantation, construction as well as traditional and modern markets.

At the second stage, which will start on July 31, local tourists will be allowed to visit the island, he continued.

As for the last stage, which will start on Sept. 11, Koster said that the activities in the tourism sector will be expanded including that on welcoming international tourists.

Bali, which is always crowded by foreign tourists, has been looking quiet since March following the international travel restrictions.

In an interview with Xinhua in April, Bali's Tourism Office chief, I Putu Astawa, said that in normal time, the number of foreign tourist arrivals during March and April was at least 10,000 per day, mainly from China and Australia.

According to him, 50.3 percent of all economic activities in Bali is related to travel and tourism businesses.

Many hotels in the resort island have been undergoing extremely low occupancy rates. Consequently, the lack of visitors has made local tourist guides lose job opportunities, Astawa said.

As of Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bali, according to the data from the Health Ministry, increased to 1,900 with 23 deaths.

Related Topics

Governor Australia China Visit Job March April July September Sunday Market Media All From Government

Recent Stories

1 minute ago

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

16 minutes ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

19 minutes ago

CPEC, a parallel world order focusing on economic ..

27 minutes ago

Yas Island ‘Safe Zone’ now in place for UFC Fi ..

31 minutes ago

In5 startups raise AED65 million in H1 2020

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.