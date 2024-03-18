Open Menu

Indonesia's Christie Wins First All England Badminton Title

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Indonesia's Christie wins first All England badminton title

Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Indonesia's Jonatan Christie beat compatriot Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-15, 21-14 to win his first All England Open men's singles badminton title in Birmingham on Sunday.

Victory also gave Christie his maiden Super 1000 win as the world number nine defeated close friend Ginting for the first time since 2019.

Christie had to withstand fightbacks from Ginting in both games before the 26-year-old took Indonesia's first men's singles title at badminton's oldest major championship since 1994.

"I am very happy because we made history, the first all-Indonesia final after 30 years," said Christie.

"I am the champion here and it is very important for me.

The start of 2024 has been up and down but God helped me a lot this tournament."

Ginting, recalling his long association with Christie, said: "My first memory of Jonatan is our first day in the national team. We were the juniors, really young at the time, 16 or 17 years old.

"We were feeling shy and a bit scared with our seniors because we are young and it's Asian culture, right. If there is no Jonatan today, there is no me today."

There was more Indonesian success in the men's doubles final, with Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto retaining their title following a 21-16, 21-16 victory over Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.

Related Topics

World Badminton Young Birmingham Indonesia Malaysia Sunday 2019 God All From Asia

Recent Stories

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed ..

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested

24 minutes ago
 FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepe ..

FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties

41 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

42 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

1 hour ago
 Speculations rife over disappearance of British Pr ..

Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

3 hours ago
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

4 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

4 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

5 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

6 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World