Indonesia's Christie Wins First All England Badminton Title
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Indonesia's Jonatan Christie beat compatriot Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-15, 21-14 to win his first All England Open men's singles badminton title in Birmingham on Sunday.
Victory also gave Christie his maiden Super 1000 win as the world number nine defeated close friend Ginting for the first time since 2019.
Christie had to withstand fightbacks from Ginting in both games before the 26-year-old took Indonesia's first men's singles title at badminton's oldest major championship since 1994.
"I am very happy because we made history, the first all-Indonesia final after 30 years," said Christie.
"I am the champion here and it is very important for me.
The start of 2024 has been up and down but God helped me a lot this tournament."
Ginting, recalling his long association with Christie, said: "My first memory of Jonatan is our first day in the national team. We were the juniors, really young at the time, 16 or 17 years old.
"We were feeling shy and a bit scared with our seniors because we are young and it's Asian culture, right. If there is no Jonatan today, there is no me today."
There was more Indonesian success in the men's doubles final, with Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto retaining their title following a 21-16, 21-16 victory over Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.
