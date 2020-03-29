MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Indonesia rose by 130 to 1,285 on Sunday, the Health Ministry said.

Twelve people have died after testing positive for the virus as of noon (5:00 GMT), taking the death toll to 114, the health authority tweeted.

At the same time, five more patients have recovered since Saturday, bringing the total to 64. All but four of 34 provinces in the Southeast Asian archipelago nation have been affected by COVID-19.