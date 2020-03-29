UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's Coronavirus Infection Tally Rises To 1,285 With 114 Fatalities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:40 PM

Indonesia's Coronavirus Infection Tally Rises to 1,285 With 114 Fatalities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Indonesia rose by 130 to 1,285 on Sunday, the Health Ministry said.

Twelve people have died after testing positive for the virus as of noon (5:00 GMT), taking the death toll to 114, the health authority tweeted.

At the same time, five more patients have recovered since Saturday, bringing the total to 64. All but four of 34 provinces in the Southeast Asian archipelago nation have been affected by COVID-19.

Related Topics

Died Same Indonesia Sunday All Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

1 minute ago

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

2 hours ago

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered anima ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP issues, renews health cards through e-servic ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.