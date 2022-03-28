(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Indonesia has registered more than 6 million cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed in the country in March 2020.

On Monday, the Health Ministry reported that the coronavirus cases across the archipelago rose by 2,798 within the past 24 hours to 6,001,751 with the death toll adding by 104 to 154,774.

To date, more than 5.7 million have recovered from the disease, the ministry said.

As the country is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 195.

95 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 157.97 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the government has administered over 374.06 million doses, including the third booster jabs.