UrduPoint.com

Indonesia's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 6 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Indonesia's COVID-19 cases surpass 6 million

Indonesia has registered more than 6 million cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed in the country in March 2020

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Indonesia has registered more than 6 million cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed in the country in March 2020.

On Monday, the Health Ministry reported that the coronavirus cases across the archipelago rose by 2,798 within the past 24 hours to 6,001,751 with the death toll adding by 104 to 154,774.

To date, more than 5.7 million have recovered from the disease, the ministry said.

As the country is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 195.

95 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 157.97 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations in January last year after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the government has administered over 374.06 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

Related Topics

China Indonesia January March 2020 From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NESPAK to design Rs. 18bln Tank Zam multipurpose d ..

NESPAK to design Rs. 18bln Tank Zam multipurpose dam

23 seconds ago
 Russia, Algeria to Cooperate on Cybersecurity - Ru ..

Russia, Algeria to Cooperate on Cybersecurity - Russian Security Council

24 seconds ago
 Japanese Foreign Minister to Join Counterparts at ..

Japanese Foreign Minister to Join Counterparts at NATO Meeting in April - Report ..

26 seconds ago
 DC for achieving targets of wheat procurement

DC for achieving targets of wheat procurement

28 seconds ago
 Taliban Prohibit Workers at Several Ministries for ..

Taliban Prohibit Workers at Several Ministries for Not Having Beards - Sources

3 minutes ago
 PM has won referendum against opposition: Buzdar

PM has won referendum against opposition: Buzdar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>