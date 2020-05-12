UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases By 16 To 1,007 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 09:48 PM

Indonesia's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by 16 to 1,007 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Indonesia has risen by 16 to 1,007 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday amid authorities' plans to further ease social restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Indonesia has risen by 16 to 1,007 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday amid authorities' plans to further ease social restrictions.

On May 9, Indonesia saw an increase of 533 new COVID-19 cases � the highest daily growth in the country since the beginning of the outbreak. On May 10, the daily rate decreased and amounted to 387, taking the total toll to 14,032. On Monday, the health authorities reported a further decrease in the number of new cases. Then, 233 new cases were registered with a total tally of 14,265 and 991 related deaths.

According to the ministry, a total of 14,749 people contracted the disease in Indonesia after 484 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours.

The number of recoveries amounts to 3,063.

In late March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency to halt the spread of COVID-19, which was extended in April until May 29. At the same time, the Indonesian authorities have recently begun the gradual relaxation of the lockdown measures.

The government eased some travel restrictions for several categories of employees and officials last week and plans to gradually lift social restrictions in June. Moreover, Indonesia's COVID-19 task force head Doni Monardo said on Monday that people under 45 would be allowed to work outside their homes to prevent large-scale job cuts.

Related Topics

Job Same Indonesia Joko Widodo March April May June Government

Recent Stories

Highnoon Laboratories’ Corona Combat Clinic Init ..

43 minutes ago

UAE is capable of overcoming crises: Mansour bin Z ..

1 hour ago

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Delegation Calls on Federal Minister For In ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

2 minutes ago

Night time bid to occupy state land foiled in Jala ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.