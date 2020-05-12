The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Indonesia has risen by 16 to 1,007 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday amid authorities' plans to further ease social restrictions

On May 9, Indonesia saw an increase of 533 new COVID-19 cases � the highest daily growth in the country since the beginning of the outbreak. On May 10, the daily rate decreased and amounted to 387, taking the total toll to 14,032. On Monday, the health authorities reported a further decrease in the number of new cases. Then, 233 new cases were registered with a total tally of 14,265 and 991 related deaths.

According to the ministry, a total of 14,749 people contracted the disease in Indonesia after 484 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours.

The number of recoveries amounts to 3,063.

In late March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency to halt the spread of COVID-19, which was extended in April until May 29. At the same time, the Indonesian authorities have recently begun the gradual relaxation of the lockdown measures.

The government eased some travel restrictions for several categories of employees and officials last week and plans to gradually lift social restrictions in June. Moreover, Indonesia's COVID-19 task force head Doni Monardo said on Monday that people under 45 would be allowed to work outside their homes to prevent large-scale job cuts.