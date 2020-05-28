UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's COVID-19 Tally Passes 24,500 Amid Gradual Lockdown Easing - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:53 PM

Indonesia's COVID-19 Tally Passes 24,500 Amid Gradual Lockdown Easing - Health Ministry

Indonesia has recorded 687 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll in the country to 24,538 amid the gradual lifting of quarantine measures across the country, the Health Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Indonesia has recorded 687 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll in the country to 24,538 amid the gradual lifting of quarantine measures across the country, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the daily rate was 686, and 55 people died over the period.

According to the ministry, 23 people have died over the past day and the overall number of fatalities is now 1,496. More than 6,200 people have fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals since the start of the outbreak.

In late March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, which was later extended until May 29. The Indonesian authorities have recently begun gradually relaxing the lockdown measures. In particular, the government eased some domestic travel restrictions in early May and announced plans to slowly lift other social restrictions in June.

Related Topics

Died Indonesia Joko Widodo March May June From Government

Recent Stories

India responsible of tensions with China, regional ..

14 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz asks Maryam Nawaz not to link nuclear ..

18 minutes ago

Younger People Tend to Be Majority Infected With C ..

4 minutes ago

Russia in talks with world leaders to attend June ..

4 minutes ago

Germany summons Russian envoy, seeks sanctions ove ..

3 minutes ago

PPP for aerial spray to avert locust losses in Muz ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.