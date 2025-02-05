Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Indonesia's economy grew more than expected last year, the government said Wednesday, as a pick-up in trade, mining and agriculture helped offset ongoing global headwinds.

The 5.03 percent expansion in Southeast Asia's largest economy topped estimates in a survey of economists by Bloomberg, while the 5.

02 percent growth enjoyed in the final three months of the year was also better than expected.

"All sectors grew positively in 2024. The sectors that gave the biggest contribution to the economy were processing, trade, agriculture, construction and mining," head of Statistics Indonesia Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti said in a news conference.

However, the annual figure marked a slight slowdown from the 5.05 percent seen in 2023 and was well short of the government's 5.2 percent target.