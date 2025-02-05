Open Menu

Indonesia's Economy Tops Forecast But Worries Remain

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Indonesia's economy tops forecast but worries remain

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Indonesia's economy grew more than expected last year, the government said Wednesday, as a pick-up in trade, mining and agriculture helped offset ongoing global headwinds.

The 5.03 percent expansion in Southeast Asia's largest economy topped estimates in a survey of economists by Bloomberg, while the 5.

02 percent growth enjoyed in the final three months of the year was also better than expected.

"All sectors grew positively in 2024. The sectors that gave the biggest contribution to the economy were processing, trade, agriculture, construction and mining," head of Statistics Indonesia Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti said in a news conference.

However, the annual figure marked a slight slowdown from the 5.05 percent seen in 2023 and was well short of the government's 5.2 percent target.

Recent Stories

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting coo ..

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

2 hours ago
 14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion C ..

14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches

8 hours ago
 Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi O ..

Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

9 hours ago
 EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

9 hours ago
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of Natio ..

Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

10 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Medi ..

King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

10 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Progra ..

Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Programme

10 hours ago
 GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 G ..

GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 Global Implementation Symposium

11 hours ago
 United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net p ..

United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net profit

11 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebratio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebration of Independence Day

11 hours ago

More Stories From World