Indonesia's Ex-sports Minister Jailed For Corruption

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:53 PM

Indonesia's ex-sports minister jailed for corruption

An Indonesian former sports minister has been jailed for seven years after being found guilty of taking $800,000 in bribes, his lawyer said Tuesday

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :An Indonesian former sports minister has been jailed for seven years after being found guilty of taking $800,000 in bribes, his lawyer said Tuesday.

The sentence handed down Monday by a Jakarta anti-corruption court came after Imam Nahrawi was convicted of accepting bribes to approve grants given the Indonesian Sports Council.

The 46-year-old was also banned from running for public office for four years and given a month to pay restitution of $1.3 million or see his assets auctioned.

Nahrawi -- who stepped down last year when named as a suspect in the case -- stands by his innocence, his lawyer Wa Ode Nur Zainab told AFP.

"We are still discussing whether or not to file an appeal," he said Tuesday.

