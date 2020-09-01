The number of foreign holiday makers visiting Indonesia tumbled in July as the novel coronavirus pandemic still halted travelers from having journeys

JAKARTA, Sep 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The number of foreign holiday makers visiting Indonesia tumbled in July as the novel coronavirus pandemic still halted travelers from having journeys.

The National Central Agency of Statistics announced on Tuesday that the number of the Indonesian foreign tourist arrivals dropped by 89.12 percent on an annual basis to 159,760 people.

On the monthly basis, the number of holiday makers coming into Indonesia ticked up 0.95 percent in July, the agency's head Kecuk Suhariyanto noted.

The number of foreign tourists coming into Indonesia is still very low due to lockdowns imposed to rein the novel coronavirus pandemic and many countries still apply restrictions on having journeys, he said.

Indonesia has gradually reopened tourist destinations with tight health protocols since June. Its Bali resort island has already welcomed domestic tourists, but rescheduled reopening for foreign travelers to next year from the previous schedule of Sept. 11.