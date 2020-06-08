UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's Indofood Eyes $3 Bn Purchase Of Noodle-maker Pinehill

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:44 PM

Indonesia's Indofood eyes $3 bn purchase of noodle-maker Pinehill

Indonesia's Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur plans to buy instant noodle maker Pinehill for $3.0 billion as it eyes growth in Africa and the Middle East, according to a stock exchange filing

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Indonesia's Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur plans to buy instant noodle maker Pinehill for $3.0 billion as it eyes growth in Africa and the middle East, according to a stock exchange filing.

The Indonesian food and snack giant, which makes popular Indomie brand instant noodles, said its shareholders will vote on the proposed deal at a July 15 meeting.

Indofood said the purchase "presents a golden opportunity to expand into fast growing and profitable new markets", according to the filing.

Through its subsidiaries, British Virgin Islands-based Pinehill has a dozen factories with capacity to produce up to 10 billion packs of instant noodles annually, the filing said.

Its key markets are Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Serbia, Ghana, Morocco and Kenya.

Pinehill's 2019 sales were about $533.5 million with pre-tax profits of $125.0 million, according to the filing.

Indofood, whose shares closed nearly 2.0 percent higher in Jakarta Monday, posted revenue of some 12.01 trillion rupiah ($857 million) in its latest financial year.

Related Topics

Africa Stock Exchange Turkey Egypt Vote Jakarta Buy Serbia Saudi Arabia Kenya Ghana Morocco Nigeria Middle East July 2019 Gold Market National University Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance organises ‘Government: Inc ..

1 minute ago

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

44 minutes ago

COVID-19 Confirmed Case Count in Africa Passes 187 ..

1 minute ago

Iran Used Its First Satellite in Orbit to Track Ve ..

1 minute ago

MQM-P withdraws 3 bills from Senate

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.