JAKARTA, Oct. 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Indonesia's Central Agency of Statistics (BPS) reported on Friday that the country's annual inflation rate stood at 1.60 percent in September 2021, higher than the 1.42 percent rate in September 2020.

Last month's figure was also slightly higher than August's annual inflation rate of 1.59 percent.

The agency said that last month was the second time the country experienced deflation throughout this year. The first deflation happened in June.

Based on the BPS data on the movement of the consumer price index (CPI) of 90 cities, 56 experienced deflation, while 34 underwent inflation.

"The highest deflation occurred in Gorontalo (in Gorontalo province) with 0.9 percent, while the highest inflation happened in Pangkalpinang (in Bangka Belitung Islands Province) with 0.6 percent," BPS head Margo Yuwono told the press online on Friday.