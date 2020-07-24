MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Indonesia's invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for an official visit to the Asian country in 2020 is still valid, despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi told Sputnik in an interview.

The Russian president and his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, intended to hold face-to-face talks this year, in a meeting that may have led to the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Moscow and Jakarta. The ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic has made the organization of international events difficult, but the ambassador said that the Indonesian government is still awaiting the Russian president's visit.

"The invitation is still valid. Of course, we understand that there is some disruption with the coronavirus disease," Supriyadi commented.

Details of the Russian president's proposed trip to Indonesia are still to be confirmed, and the ambassador stated that the question of how any potential visit will fit into the calendars of both Putin and Widodo still needs clarification.

"It depends on the availability of President Putin of course, and of course we have also to gauge the availability of our president," Supriyadi remarked.

On Friday, Russia's Ambassador in Jakarta Lyudmila Vorobieva told Sputnik that the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the Russian and Indonesian leaders had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although the ambassador expressed her belief that the event will take place as soon as possible.

Throughout 2020, Russia and Indonesia have marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries.