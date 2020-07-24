UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's Invitation Sent To Putin For Official Visit This Year Still Valid - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Indonesia's Invitation Sent to Putin for Official Visit This Year Still Valid - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Indonesia's invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for an official visit to the Asian country in 2020 is still valid, despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi told Sputnik in an interview.

The Russian president and his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, intended to hold face-to-face talks this year, in a meeting that may have led to the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Moscow and Jakarta. The ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic has made the organization of international events difficult, but the ambassador said that the Indonesian government is still awaiting the Russian president's visit.

"The invitation is still valid. Of course, we understand that there is some disruption with the coronavirus disease," Supriyadi commented.

Details of the Russian president's proposed trip to Indonesia are still to be confirmed, and the ambassador stated that the question of how any potential visit will fit into the calendars of both Putin and Widodo still needs clarification.

"It depends on the availability of President Putin of course, and of course we have also to gauge the availability of our president," Supriyadi remarked.

On Friday, Russia's Ambassador in Jakarta Lyudmila Vorobieva told Sputnik that the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the Russian and Indonesian leaders had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although the ambassador expressed her belief that the event will take place as soon as possible.

Throughout 2020, Russia and Indonesia have marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Jakarta Vladimir Putin Indonesia Joko Widodo May 2020 Event Government Agreement Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kulbhushan Jadhav allowed right to appeal by ICJ, ..

8 minutes ago

UAE President pardons 515 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

25 minutes ago

COVID-19: World leaders to stay at home, in first ..

25 minutes ago

IHC orders to restore PUBG

38 minutes ago

PM says Gwadar Port to become guarantor of develop ..

47 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Custodian of t ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.