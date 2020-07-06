UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's Lion Air Slashes 2,600 Jobs As Virus Bites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 06:35 PM

Indonesia's Lion Air slashes 2,600 jobs as virus bites

Indonesia's Lion Air Group is slashing 2,600 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic hammers Southeast Asia's biggest carrier, a company spokesman said Monday

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Indonesia's Lion Air Group is slashing 2,600 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic hammers Southeast Asia's biggest carrier, a company spokesman said Monday.

The layoffs -- about nine percent of the airline's 29,000 employees -- would mainly affect contract workers, it said.

The job cuts come after Lion earlier reduced management and staff salaries.

"Lion Air Group is in a difficult and challenging period due to the effects of...Covid-19," said Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro.

"The tough decision is taken as a strategy to maintain business continuity, streamline the company's operations, (and) to reduce expenses and restructure the organisation."Laid-off employees would be "prioritised" for rehiring if conditions improve, he added.

Lion, which operates several brands including Wings Air and Batik Air, is operating at between 10 and 15 percent of its 1,400 to 1,600 daily flights before the pandemic, according to company data.

Related Topics

Business Company Job Asia Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid amends law on judicial fees in ..

21 minutes ago

US dollar gains Rs 0.19  value against local curr ..

24 minutes ago

Matic signs new Man Utd deal

1 minute ago

Two US Aircraft Carrier Strike Groups Conduct Join ..

1 minute ago

South Korean Police Called on US Troops' July 4 Be ..

1 minute ago

Former Bayern doctor says he quit because Guardiol ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.