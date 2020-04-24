Indonesia's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta has terminated operation from April 24 to June 1, suspending commercial flight operations to all domestic and international routes, a state-owned airport management company PT Angkasa Pura II said on Friday

The Soekarno-Hatta International Airport does not serve scheduled or unscheduled commercial flight operations (general passengers) to all domestic and international routes, said the company's Senior Manager of Branch Communication & Legal, Febri Toga Simatupang.

This is in line with the Presidential Regulation and the Decree of the Minister of Transportation regarding the prohibition of traveling home for Muslims' festivity in an effort to break the transmission chain of the novel coronavirus, he said.

But the airport still serves special flights and cargo transportation, according to Simatupang as quoted by the Indonesian Cabinet Secretariat's website.

Accordingly, Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 are closed to the public or do not serve passengers, while the Cargo Terminal is still operating as usual, he pointed out.

The special flights include those for leaders of Indonesia's high institutions, state guests and representatives of international organizations, he said, adding that the company also still serves repatriations of Indonesian citizens and foreigners.