UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's Major Airport Partially Shutdown Till June

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:52 AM

Indonesia's major airport partially shutdown till June

Indonesia's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta has terminated operation from April 24 to June 1, suspending commercial flight operations to all domestic and international routes, a state-owned airport management company PT Angkasa Pura II said on Friday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Indonesia's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta has terminated operation from April 24 to June 1, suspending commercial flight operations to all domestic and international routes, a state-owned airport management company PT Angkasa Pura II said on Friday.

The Soekarno-Hatta International Airport does not serve scheduled or unscheduled commercial flight operations (general passengers) to all domestic and international routes, said the company's Senior Manager of Branch Communication & Legal, Febri Toga Simatupang.

This is in line with the Presidential Regulation and the Decree of the Minister of Transportation regarding the prohibition of traveling home for Muslims' festivity in an effort to break the transmission chain of the novel coronavirus, he said.

But the airport still serves special flights and cargo transportation, according to Simatupang as quoted by the Indonesian Cabinet Secretariat's website.

Accordingly, Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 are closed to the public or do not serve passengers, while the Cargo Terminal is still operating as usual, he pointed out.

The special flights include those for leaders of Indonesia's high institutions, state guests and representatives of international organizations, he said, adding that the company also still serves repatriations of Indonesian citizens and foreigners.

Related Topics

Company Jakarta Indonesia April June Muslim All From Cabinet Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 237 after 11, 155 cases of Cor ..

13 minutes ago

KP govt provides resources to tackle COVID-19: DC

2 minutes ago

4 more corona positive cases reported in AJK, tall ..

2 minutes ago

Cop tested positive for COVID-19

2 minutes ago

Iran's Launch of Military Satellite Does Not Contr ..

2 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 24, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.