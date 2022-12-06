UrduPoint.com

Indonesia's Mount Semeru Volcano Erupted 22 Times In Last 6 Hours - Volcanological Survey

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Indonesia's Mount Semeru on the island of Java has erupted 22 times over the past six hours, creating hot clouds, lava landslides and flows, the Volcanological Survey of Indonesia (PVMBG) said on Tuesday.

"In the past six hours, there have been 22 eruptions lasting 60-155 seconds," Mukdas Sofian, PVMBG representative, said.

Mount Semeru, the highest mountain on Java, began to erupt on Sunday, emitting large amounts of volcanic ashes into the atmosphere. The height of the ash column reached 1.

5 kilometers (0.9 miles).

There have been no reports of casualties so far and the number of evacuated local residents exceeded 2,300. According to Sofian, evacuees are still unable to return to their homes due to danger caused by hot clouds, lava flows and avalanches.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes, volcano eruptions and tsunamis. Almost 90% of the approximately 1,500 volcanoes on Earth are located in this area.

