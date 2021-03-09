UrduPoint.com
Indonesia's Mt. Merapi Belches Hot Clouds

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi belched hot clouds 700 meters to the southwest at 6:33 a.m. local time on Tuesday, an official said.

The hot clouds were recorded on the seismograph with an amplitude of 36 mm and a duration of 99.52 seconds, Head of Research and Development Center for Geological Disaster Technology Hanik Humaida said on Tuesday.

During the period of observation between midnight and 6:00 a.m. local time, the center observed Mt.

Merapi released incandescent lava 16 times to a distance of about 1,200 meters to the southwest.

The active volcano was also detected to experience 30 quake avalanches with an amplitude of three to 35 mm for 14 to 107 seconds, and one quake with an amplitude of seven mm for 17 seconds.

The agency still maintained the alert status for Mt. Merapi which is one of the most active volcano in the world.

In 2010, the eruption of Mt. Merapi killed hundreds of people and displaced hundreds of thousands others

