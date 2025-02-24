Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Monday launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers.

He wants to tap into the fund's assets -- planned to be more than $900 billion -- to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concern about its governance.

Here's what the fund -- named Danantara -- will mean for the archipelago nation.