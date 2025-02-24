Indonesia's New Sovereign Wealth Fund: What To Know
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Monday launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers.
He wants to tap into the fund's assets -- planned to be more than $900 billion -- to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concern about its governance.
Here's what the fund -- named Danantara -- will mean for the archipelago nation.
Recent Stories
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to honour 3rd edition win ..
Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management System
ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..
Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy
HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama
Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..
Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history
Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi
DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly
More Stories From World
-
Indonesia's new sovereign wealth fund: what to know6 minutes ago
-
Indonesia's new sovereign wealth fund: what to know26 minutes ago
-
Frankfurt stocks, euro rise on German vote outcome36 minutes ago
-
Xi says China and Russia are 'true friends' who 'support each other': state media2 hours ago
-
China’s Xi, Russia’s Putin hold phone talks3 hours ago
-
Tourist arrivals from China to Malaysia up 130.9 pct in 20243 hours ago
-
Xi says China and Russia are 'true friends' who 'support each other': state media3 hours ago
-
China's tech hub Shenzhen to launch 10 bln yuan fund to accelerate AI industry growth3 hours ago
-
Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" remains top 5 at N. American weekend box office3 hours ago
-
Kenya officer in Haiti UN-backed mission killed3 hours ago
-
Foreign guests from the Saudi Media Forum explore Kingdom's security heritage at 'Place of History'3 hours ago
-
Guinness records the largest Saudi Ardah performance during 'Founding Day' Celebration in Riyadh3 hours ago