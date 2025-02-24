Open Menu

Indonesia's New Sovereign Wealth Fund: What To Know

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Indonesia's new sovereign wealth fund: what to know

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Monday launched a new sovereign wealth fund set to be the biggest in Southeast Asia's largest economy and give the ex-general greater control of the country's coffers.

He wants to tap into the fund's assets -- planned to be more than $900 billion -- to boost Indonesia to developed economy status, despite expert concern about its governance.

Here's what the fund -- named Danantara -- will mean for the archipelago nation.

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to honour 3rd edition win ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management Syste ..

Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management System

6 minutes ago
 ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding ..

ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..

21 minutes ago
 Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote globa ..

Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy

21 minutes ago
 HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

51 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama

1 hour ago
Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BAC ..

Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..

2 hours ago
 flydubai reports strongest financial results in it ..

Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history

2 hours ago
 Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at J ..

Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group

2 hours ago
 AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in A ..

AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

3 hours ago

More Stories From World