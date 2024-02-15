Open Menu

Indonesia's Prabowo Set For Sweeping Presidential Win

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto on Thursday looked set to become the new president of the world's third-largest democracy, likely avoiding a runoff vote against election rivals who have yet to concede.

The ex-general declared victory Wednesday evening after preliminary counts from government-approved pollsters -- previously shown to be reliable -- indicated he would win high office with a majority in his third attempt.

The slower, official count by the archipelago's election commission also showed the 72-year-old on course for the presidency at 56.39 percent with 42.5 percent of votes counted, more than double his nearest rival.

"This victory should be a victory for all Indonesians," Prabowo told a rapturous crowd in the capital Jakarta on Wednesday evening.

He said he would assemble a government "consisting of the best sons and daughters of Indonesia".

In reaction to his victory, markets in Southeast Asia's biggest economy jumped by nearly two percent, energised by Prabowo's vows of continuity in the resource-rich archipelago.

His supporters danced outside his Jakarta residence after the preliminary polls showed him winning.

The government-approved polling groups' "quick counts" have also been used to claim victory in previous elections.

Prabowo lost the previous two presidential polls to popular outgoing leader Joko Widodo

But he now appears on the cusp of succeeding his former rival, who observers say has unfairly backed his defence chief's campaign.

Fellow candidate Anies Baswedan, who had been the favourite to battle Prabowo in the event of a runoff, said he would respect the result only when it was finalised.

"We have to respect the people's decision," he told reporters at his campaign headquarters after his rival claimed victory.

A spokesperson for Ganjar Pranowo, polling third, told reporters his team had discovered "structured, systematic and massive" electoral fraud, without providing evidence.

But analysts said a Prabowo win was almost assured.

"It's all over for Anies and Ganjar," said Adrian Vickers, a professor at the University of Sydney.

