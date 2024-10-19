Open Menu

Indonesia's Prabowo Targets Growth Spurt With Big Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Indonesia's Prabowo targets growth spurt with big projects

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Indonesian President Joko Widodo leaves office Sunday with high approval ratings thanks to strong economic growth, but his successor Prabowo Subianto has bigger ambitions, including an eye-catching $28 billion free meal plan for students.

While the country regularly enjoys about five percent annual expansion, the former general has pledged to capitalise on his predecessor's policies to reach eight percent by tapping the nation's huge human resources.

"From prosperity, we can bring justice to all Indonesian people. We must unite to eliminate poverty and eliminate hunger, and eliminate suffering from our people," Prabowo said in his victory speech in March.

To do that, he is banking on big national projects, the archipelago's vast natural resources and attempts to lower a poverty rate of more than nine percent.

He has pledged to largely carry on the popular economic programme of Widodo, better known as Jokowi, but he has also signalled a more direct attempt to alleviate poverty in the nation of around 280 million.

His big campaign pledge is a $28 billion plan to supply tens of millions of schoolchildren and pregnant women nationwide with free meals.

He says the scheme -- to be rolled out in January -- will halt stunted growth in a country where more than a fifth of children up to five years old are affected and create several million more jobs.

Yet the plan has faced criticism over logistical and cost issues, with some wondering how he can pull off the plan and keep spending within the annual fiscal deficit limit of three percent of GDP, which is mandated by law.

Jokowi focussed on large infrastructure projects including roads, bridges and airports aimed at better connecting the archipelago.

But experts say Prabowo will deviate from that in his bid to realise a campaign promise to turn Indonesia, a G20 member, into an "advanced and developed" economy.

"He won't be blindly following Jokowi's footsteps, but he also won't completely abandon or neglect everything, so he will be somewhat in the middle," said Yose Rizal Damuri, an economist at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

"It seems like he has a slightly different approach from Jokowi. The priority is no longer infrastructure development, but more to human capital development."

His agenda will also focus on agriculture, observers say, with a food estate programme aimed at achieving food self-sufficiency, land clearing for bioethanol projects in the restive eastern region of Papua, and a green fund selling carbon emission credits.

Related Topics

Agriculture Indonesia Joko Widodo January March Women Sunday All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

9 hours ago
 EPI launches community-based awareness program

EPI launches community-based awareness program

9 hours ago
 ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threat ..

ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats

9 hours ago
 Major political parties develop consensus on const ..

Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan

9 hours ago
 Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: I ..

Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told

9 hours ago
 LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to fema ..

LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to female students harassment

10 hours ago
Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration ..

Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration file

10 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, C ..

Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP

10 hours ago
 Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, ..

Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times

11 hours ago
 136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid ..

136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid geopolitical tensions

11 hours ago
 Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to ..

Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to people: Barrister Malik

11 hours ago
 IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oc ..

IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 21

11 hours ago

More Stories From World