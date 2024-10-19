Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Indonesian President Joko Widodo leaves office Sunday with high approval ratings thanks to strong economic growth, but his successor Prabowo Subianto has bigger ambitions, including an eye-catching $28 billion free meal plan for students.

While the country regularly enjoys about five percent annual expansion, the former general has pledged to capitalise on his predecessor's policies to reach eight percent by tapping the nation's huge human resources.

"From prosperity, we can bring justice to all Indonesian people. We must unite to eliminate poverty and eliminate hunger, and eliminate suffering from our people," Prabowo said in his victory speech in March.

To do that, he is banking on big national projects, the archipelago's vast natural resources and attempts to lower a poverty rate of more than nine percent.

He has pledged to largely carry on the popular economic programme of Widodo, better known as Jokowi, but he has also signalled a more direct attempt to alleviate poverty in the nation of around 280 million.

His big campaign pledge is a $28 billion plan to supply tens of millions of schoolchildren and pregnant women nationwide with free meals.

He says the scheme -- to be rolled out in January -- will halt stunted growth in a country where more than a fifth of children up to five years old are affected and create several million more jobs.

Yet the plan has faced criticism over logistical and cost issues, with some wondering how he can pull off the plan and keep spending within the annual fiscal deficit limit of three percent of GDP, which is mandated by law.

Jokowi focussed on large infrastructure projects including roads, bridges and airports aimed at better connecting the archipelago.

But experts say Prabowo will deviate from that in his bid to realise a campaign promise to turn Indonesia, a G20 member, into an "advanced and developed" economy.

"He won't be blindly following Jokowi's footsteps, but he also won't completely abandon or neglect everything, so he will be somewhat in the middle," said Yose Rizal Damuri, an economist at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

"It seems like he has a slightly different approach from Jokowi. The priority is no longer infrastructure development, but more to human capital development."

His agenda will also focus on agriculture, observers say, with a food estate programme aimed at achieving food self-sufficiency, land clearing for bioethanol projects in the restive eastern region of Papua, and a green fund selling carbon emission credits.