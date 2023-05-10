UrduPoint.com

Indonesia's President Warns ASEAN Of EU, US Financial Institutions' Possible Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Indonesia's President Warns ASEAN of EU, US Financial Institutions' Possible Collapse

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states will face challenging tasks against the backdrop of the huge geopolitical risk posed by the potential collapse of financial institutions in the United States and the European Union, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states will face challenging tasks against the backdrop of the huge geopolitical risk posed by the potential collapse of financial institutions in the United States and the European Union, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.

"The future challenges will remain very difficult. There is a huge geopolitical risk that financial institutions in the US and EU will collapse," Widodo said, addressing the 42nd ASEAN Summit, held from May 9-11 in the Indonesian town of Labuan Bajo.

Under the current circumstances, all member countries should strengthen their partnership in order to preserve ASEAN as an epicenter of global economic growth, he said, adding that the economic growth rates in the region are faster than the world's average, with the continuing increase in its population, including the middle class.

The Indonesian president's warning comes following a series of bank failures in the West, with Silicon Valley and another US bank, Signature, being the first lenders to collapse in March after a customer deposit run triggered by concerns about the solvency of the two institutions.

The San Francisco-based First Republic Bank became the third casualty in the country's banking crisis in late April. Top US bank JPMorgan Chase bought assets and deposits worth over $330 billion that belonged to First Republic, which had struggled since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March.

ASEAN includes Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. A representative of Timor-Leste is also taking part in the summit, as the country may join the organization in the near future. The rotating chairmanship of the bloc is taken on by each of its member states for 12 months. In 2023, Indonesia assumed the chairmanship of ASEAN.

Related Topics

World Thailand European Union Bank San Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei United States Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam Joko Widodo March April May All From Top Asia Billion

Recent Stories

DXB Snow Run&#039;s 4th edition to return to Ski D ..

DXB Snow Run&#039;s 4th edition to return to Ski Dubai on May 21

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police launches &#039;stay in your lane&#0 ..

Sharjah Police launches &#039;stay in your lane&#039; campaign

7 minutes ago
 US Working Defense Industry at Level Unseen in Dec ..

US Working Defense Industry at Level Unseen in Decades Amid Ukraine Conflict - P ..

4 minutes ago
 Trudeau to Visit South Korea, Attend G7 Summit in ..

Trudeau to Visit South Korea, Attend G7 Summit in Japan from May 16-21 - Office

4 minutes ago
 US Consumer Prices Grow 4.9% in Year to April, Sma ..

US Consumer Prices Grow 4.9% in Year to April, Smallest Increase in 2 Years - La ..

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Closely Monitoring Situation in Pakist ..

Moscow Says Closely Monitoring Situation in Pakistan After Arrest of Former Prim ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.