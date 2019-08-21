UrduPoint.com
Indonesia's Protests Against Racism Escalate Spreading To Several Papua Cities - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:33 AM

Indonesia's Protests Against Racism Escalate Spreading to Several Papua Cities - Reports

Mass protests against racial abuse continue in Papua and West Papua provinces in eastern Indonesia, local media reported, adding that gunshots were heard in Sorong city

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Mass protests against racial abuse continue in Papua and West Papua provinces in eastern Indonesia, local media reported, adding that gunshots were heard in Sorong city.

The demonstrations were triggered by an alleged abuse and violence against Papuan students in several cities of Java during the celebration of Indonesia's Independence Day on August 17.

On Monday, protesters in the West Papuan provincial capital of Manokwari torched the building of local parliament, prompting Indonesian President Joko Widodo to urge them to forgive each other "as fellow countrymen."

Yet, the protests escalated, with people demanding that the government put an end to racial abuse against the Papuans, the Jakarta Post online media outlet reported.

The unrest was reported in the cities of Sorong, South Sorong, Fakfak, Merauke and Biak, according to the media outlet.�

