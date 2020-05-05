(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Indonesia's economic growth plunged to the lowest level in nearly two decades as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been ravaging economic activities.

Indonesia's National Agency of Statistics on Tuesday announced that the gross domestic product (GDP) from January to March expanded by 2.97 percent year on year, the weakest pace since the first quarter of 2001, dropping from 5.07 percent in the same period of last year, according to the agency.

"In the first quarter, the economy slowed significantly as the COVID-19 spread has been infecting the global economy," the agency's head Kecuk Suhariyanto told a press conference at the headquarters.

The household consumption grew only 2.84 percent in the first quarter of this year compared with 5.02 percent in the same period of last year, the agency said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dragged down Indonesia's exports and slowed the foreign investment into the country.

According to data from the National Investment Coordinating board, the foreign direct investment in the first three months tumbled by 9.2 percent to 98.1 trillion rupiahs (some 6.33 billion U.S. Dollars) annualized as the coronavirus pandemic has halted investors to invest.

For the whole of this year, the government expected the economy would grow by 2.3 percent, falling from 5.02 percent last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.