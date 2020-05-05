UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's Q1 GDP Growth Slumps To Weakest Since 2001 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 02:55 PM

Indonesia's Q1 GDP growth slumps to weakest since 2001 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Indonesia's economic growth plunged to the lowest level in nearly two decades as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been ravaging economic activities

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Indonesia's economic growth plunged to the lowest level in nearly two decades as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been ravaging economic activities.

Indonesia's National Agency of Statistics on Tuesday announced that the gross domestic product (GDP) from January to March expanded by 2.97 percent year on year, the weakest pace since the first quarter of 2001, dropping from 5.07 percent in the same period of last year, according to the agency.

"In the first quarter, the economy slowed significantly as the COVID-19 spread has been infecting the global economy," the agency's head Kecuk Suhariyanto told a press conference at the headquarters.

The household consumption grew only 2.84 percent in the first quarter of this year compared with 5.02 percent in the same period of last year, the agency said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dragged down Indonesia's exports and slowed the foreign investment into the country.

According to data from the National Investment Coordinating board, the foreign direct investment in the first three months tumbled by 9.2 percent to 98.1 trillion rupiahs (some 6.33 billion U.S. Dollars) annualized as the coronavirus pandemic has halted investors to invest.

For the whole of this year, the government expected the economy would grow by 2.3 percent, falling from 5.02 percent last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Related Topics

Exports Same Indonesia January March From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Israel confirms 2 more virus deaths, toll up to 23 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTCL) offi ..

4 minutes ago

Indian senior diplomat summoned over ceasefire vio ..

2 minutes ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief, Top Uzbek Diplomat Commit ..

2 minutes ago

Spain adds 280,000 jobless during April lockdown: ..

2 minutes ago

China's resort island looks to sports tourism for ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.