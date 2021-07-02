Indonesia's Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) approved on Friday Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the country

Indonesia's food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) approved on Friday Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the country.

Earlier in the day, Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi said the country would receive 3 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the United States in the near future, with additional doses set to be delivered by the Netherlands, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

"We added one more vaccine brand that has received EUA [emergency use authorization] from the BPOM, namely the Moderna vaccine," BPOM head Penny Lukito told a press conference, as cited by Indonesian Tempo.

The vaccine is the first COVID-19 vaccine based on mRNA that was granted emergency use authorization in Indonesia, the official said, adding that the country will receive the shots through the international COVAX mechanism.

As of Friday, Indonesia has recorded more than 2.2 million infections, including 1,890,287 recoveries and 58,995 fatalities.

In light of infection rates being on the rise, more than 42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Indonesians. Some 7.9% of the population of 270 million have been vaccinated so far.