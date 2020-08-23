UrduPoint.com
Indonesia's Sinabung Volcano Ejects New Column Of Hot Ash - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Indonesia's Sinabung Volcano Ejects New Column of Hot Ash - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Sinabung volcano in Indonesia's North Sumatra province unleashed a new plume of hot ash on Sunday morning, the country's ANTARA news agency reported, citing the Volcanological Survey of Indonesia (PVMBG).

According to the news agency, the volcano has become especially active over the past few weeks and ejected columns of ashes several times.

On August 13, it unleashed a column of ash as high as 2,000 meters (6,562 feet), and earlier, on August 10, as high as 5,000 meters.

The 2,460-meter Sinabung was dormant for about four centuries before exploding in 2010. It has since sporadically been active.

Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic impact, as is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a major area in the ocean where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

More Stories From World

