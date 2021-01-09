UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air Loses Contact With Plane After Take-off: Transport Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:51 PM

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air loses contact with plane after take-off: transport ministry

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact with one of its passenger planes shortly after take-off from the capital Jakarta, the country's transport ministry said Saturday

Jakarta (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact with one of its passenger planes shortly after take-off from the capital Jakarta, the country's transport ministry said Saturday.

"A Sriwijaya (Air) plane from Jakarta to Pontianak (on Borneo island) with call sign SJY182 has lost contact," said ministry spokesman Adita Irawati.

"It last made contact at 2:40 pm (0740 GMT)."It was unclear how many passengers and crew were aboard the Boeing 737-500 and the budget airline said only it was investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Budget Pontianak Jakarta From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Korea agree for further talks on propose ..

2 minutes ago

MWMC launches special cleanliness drive

53 seconds ago

5-day anti-polio, vitamin A drops drive kicks off ..

3 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Indonesia Confirms Loss of Communication With Sriw ..

3 minutes ago

PM discusses Mach tragedy, Balochsiatn security wi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.