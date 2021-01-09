The passenger plane of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air has crashed into water not far from Jakarta, with suspected debris and body parts found in the area, the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, citing local TV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The passenger plane of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air has crashed into water not far from Jakarta, with suspected debris and body parts found in the area, the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, citing local TV.

A coast guard ship captain is said to have reported to the local tv on the finding of the debris.

Yusuf Latief, a spokesman for Indonesia's search and rescue office, confirmed to Xinhua earlier in the day the loss of communication with a Sriwijaya Air plane shortly after its takeoff from Jakarta with over 50 passengers aboard.